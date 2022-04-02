NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $433.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

