NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.76 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

