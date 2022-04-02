NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 13,904 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $14,745,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.