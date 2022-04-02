NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 20,061 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

