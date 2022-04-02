NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 4,537 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

