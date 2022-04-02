NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 43,100 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

