NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

