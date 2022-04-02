NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $111.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.61. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.