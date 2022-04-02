NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

