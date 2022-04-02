NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,319 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.