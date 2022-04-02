NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Ryder System stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.