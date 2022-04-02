NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

