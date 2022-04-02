NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Zendesk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zendesk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Zendesk by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

