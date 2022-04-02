NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.63 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 411.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

