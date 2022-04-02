NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 650,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

