NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

CHKP stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

