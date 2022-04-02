NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Loews by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

