NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,840,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

