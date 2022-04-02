NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.17% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 385,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

