NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day moving average of $355.49.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

