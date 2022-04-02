NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,561 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

RHI stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

