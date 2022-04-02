NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 923,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

