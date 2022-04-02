NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

