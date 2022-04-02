NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

