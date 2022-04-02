NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 141,700 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of RRC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

