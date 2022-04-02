NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 58,792 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

