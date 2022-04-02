NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 11,697 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Quidel by 695.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $113.93 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

