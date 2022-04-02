NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,344 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 121,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $276.67 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.09 and a 200-day moving average of $348.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

