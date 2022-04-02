NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,400 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.