NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,395 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $137.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

