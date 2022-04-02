NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 64,098 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

