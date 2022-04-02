NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,782 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

