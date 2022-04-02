NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $15,582,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

