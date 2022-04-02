NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $102.74 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

