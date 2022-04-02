Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

NOC stock opened at $454.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $322.90 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

