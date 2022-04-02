Novacoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Novacoin has a market cap of $284,985.57 and $196.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.39 or 0.99938951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

