Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.