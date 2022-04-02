Nsure.Network Market Capitalization Reaches $344,351.85 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $344,351.85 and $537,067.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00108494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

