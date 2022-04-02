NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100,000 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
