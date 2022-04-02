Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NRIX stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

