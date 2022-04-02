NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16,239.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,316 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

