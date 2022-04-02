NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Position Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 106,164 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

