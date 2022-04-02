NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$11.13. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 1,388,853 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

