NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

