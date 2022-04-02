NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NVR by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,531.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,948.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,170.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,466.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

