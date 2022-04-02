NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $182.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

