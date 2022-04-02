OceanEx Token (OCE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,048.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $2,048.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.36 or 0.07521538 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.26 or 0.99828136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045850 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

