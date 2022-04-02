OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,883.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

