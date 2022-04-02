Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $537,755.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Oddz has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $537,755.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

