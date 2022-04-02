ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 200.3% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $3,298.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 200.3% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,928.36 or 1.00004705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.